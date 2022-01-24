LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide at a nightclub on E. Fremont Street early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Fremont Street near Eastern Avenue before 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 23. LVMPD said two victims and a suspect got into an argument inside a club in the area and took the fight outside. Then, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the two victims, police said.
According to Club 2100 General Manager Francisco Lara, two men met outside and had a fight.
"One had a gun and shot the other," Lara told FOX5 on Sunday.
The two victims were taken to University Medical Center, where one of them died. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
