LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after crashing into a concrete barricade in the east Las Vegas Valley last week.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the area of East Sahara Avenue and Voyage Cove Drive. Police said Cristian Munoz, 20, drove his 2015 Subaru WRX east into the concrete barricades indicating the end of the road.
Munoz was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition. The Clark County coroner's office told LVMPD Munoz died Sept. 29 at UMC.
The crash is the 79th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2019.
