LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a deadly crash in Summerlin on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded about 9 a.m. to Sun City and Lake Mead boulevards, an entrance to the Sun City community, to an injury crash. Police later alerted media that at least one person died in the crash.
On scene, Sgt. Paul McCullough of Metro's traffic bureau explained that a 78-year-old man was driving westbound on Lake Mead in a black 2018 Dodge Charger SXT, while an unidentified 17-year-old girl was driving eastbound in a dark gray SUV.
McCullough said it appeared the SUV, a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, attempted to turn left and drove into the path of the sedan, causing the collision. The driver of the sedan was transported to UMC Trauma where he died.
The driver of the SUV claimed minor injuries and was not arrested.
Police said speed will be considered as a factor in the crash due to the debris caused by the crash, but neither of the drivers was thought to be impaired. It was not known if either drove against a traffic signal.
The intersection was expected to be closed through the afternoon while officers investigate.
McCullough said he was repeating the "dead horse message" of encouraging drivers to pay attention, slow down and to not drive impaired. He noted that not only did a man lose his life, but a woman has to live with that loss, as well.
"The majority of collisions are avoidable," McCullough said, calling it "frustrating."
This death was the 108th traffic-related death fatality for LVMPD.
