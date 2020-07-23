UPDATE (JULY 23) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that a man died after being stabbed at a pool party in the south valley Wednesday night.
According to police, at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4800 block of West Richmar Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the backyard suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police said the man was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation initiated by LVMPD's Homicide Section indicated the residence was being rented out and hosting a two-day pool party. During the party, according to police, a fight broke out where the victim was stabbed several times by an unidentified male
The suspect fled prior to officers arrival, police said.
The victim's identification as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a homicide in the south valley overnight Thursday.
Lt. Ray Spencer alerted media about 1 a.m. on July 23 of the investigation on the 4800 block of Richmar Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
A press briefing was expected between 1:30 and 2 a.m. More details would be available after the department's public information office opens at 8 a.m.
Avoid the area and check back for updates.
