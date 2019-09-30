HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 21-year-old man died after being hit by a car near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway Sunday night, police said.
About 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 29, Henderson Police and Fire responded to the intersection. The man hit by the car was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was in critical condition on Sunday night.
Officials were notified that the pedestrian died at 3 a.m. Sept. 30. The Clark County Coroner's office will release his identity once family has been notified.
The male driver of the vehicle involved had no injuries and didn't appear to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol, police said.
The pedestrian's death marks the eighth traffic-related fatality in Henderson in 2019.
Blind? Or just ignorant to incoming traffic?
