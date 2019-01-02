LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
A silver four-door sedan struck a man near Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane in the east valley about 7 p.m., Metro Lt. Jeff Goodwin said.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The unidentified driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police, Goodwin said. Impairment was not suspected as a factor.
Police said it was unknown early in the investigation if the man was in a crosswalk or not.
It was not known if the driver will face charges.
The identity of the man will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Roads were expected to be closed in both directions on Charleston Boulevard while Metro's fatal detail investigates the crash.
Check back for updates.
