LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an elderly man who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Jan. 3 died from his injuries on Thursday.
Luis Parra-Perez, 75, died at Sunrise Hospital about a week after he was struck by a vehicle on Boulder Highway, just north of Ideal Drive, police said. The Clark County coroner was still investigating Perez's cause and manner of death.
The driver of a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, identified by police as Alan Pearson, 65, was heading south on Boulder Highway, according to police. Perez entered Pearson's path and was knocked to the ground after getting hit.
Pearson stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. He showed no signs of impairment.
This was Metro Police's fourth traffic-related fatality for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.