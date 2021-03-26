LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a fatal collision.
At about 3:50 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard after receiving a call about a traffic collision.
The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2017 Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on Carey approaching Martin Luther King. For unknown reasons at this time, the Hyundai veered left of center, crossed into oncoming westbound traffic on Carey and struck a black 2015 Chevrolet Cruz head on.
Medical personnel arrived and transported both drivers and a passenger of the Chevrolet Cruz to UMC trauma. The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, a man believed to be in his 60s, died at the hospital.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a woman believed to be in her 20s, remains hospitalized.
Impairment is not known to be a factor at this time but speed is believed to be a factor.
The public is asked to avoid the area due to road closures on Carey in both directions at Martin Luther King.
The Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased, and the cause and manner of death, after notification to next of kin.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.