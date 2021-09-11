LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man they say committed a deadly shooting in Spring Valley on Friday night.
About 9:16 p.m. on Sept. 10, police were called to the 6900 block of Montcliff Ave., near Twain Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, for a man who was shot.
Police found the victim in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The victim lived in the home and sublet it to Antoine Cloutier, 44, police said. The two fought and Cloutier was asked to move out. During the fight, police said Cloutier fatally shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.
Early Saturday morning, police said Cloutier as found and arrested. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a murder charge.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
(2) comments
Fox needs additional ads on this website. I only had to flip through 200 of them to get to comments..
You need a better browser, try Brave. I see no ads.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.