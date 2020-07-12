LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a driver in the west valley on Saturday night.
According to police, the crash happened about 10:11 p.m. on July 11 at Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
A 61-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Decatur north of Flamingo. Police said a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving south on Decatur approaching Flamingo. The Dodge hit the man, throwing him into the roadway. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
The driver of the Dodge was possibly impaired, police said, and was arrested and booked. Kevin Robinson, 53, is being held at Clark County Detention Center on three charges: DUI above the legal limit resulting in death and operating and uninsured and unregistered vehicle.
The man's death marked the 49th in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2020. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
