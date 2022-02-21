Man dead, another injured in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting near a North Las Vegas park on Monday night.
According to police, officers were called about 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 21 to Glenlake Avenue and Revere Street, near Gold Crest Park, for a report of a shooting.
Sgt. Jeff Wall said two vehicles were traveling southbound while another was northbound. The drivers or occupants of all three vehicles exchanged words and shots were fired.
It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting or who fired.
The northbound driver was injured and crashed into a tree, then was later pronounced dead. His passenger was shot and was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Both victims were described as men in their 20s.
Wall said witnesses remained on scene and were cooperating with the investigation. Suspect information was not immediately available, as the other two vehicles involved left the scene.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
