LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has died after a crash involving a single motorcycle north of Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sunday.
On Jan. 10 around 3 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Northshore Road approaching mile marker 16 in Clark County. For reasons unknown, the motorcyclist failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and entered the unpaved shoulder, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle then struck a steep embankment and overturned, causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle. The rider was pronounced dead on scene.
The rider was identified as Kevin W. Gregor, 51, from Las Vegas.
The crash remains under investigation and marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s first fatal crash resulting in 2021.
