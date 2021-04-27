LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after his vehicle rolled over while driving on the Interstate 215 on Saturday night.
Preliminary investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol says that on April 24 around 11:24 p.m. a red Saturn passenger car was traveling westbound on the 215 approaching Windmill Lane. For reasons unknown, the Saturn left the roadway and entered the right-side rock median causing the Saturn to overturn across the Windmill westbound off ramp and onto a rock embankment.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was ejected and transported to the University Medical Trauma Center where he succumbed to injuries and died.
The male driver has been identified as 36-year-old Michael Kennedy from Las Vegas.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 21st fatal crash resulting in 27 fatalities for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.