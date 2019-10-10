LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning west of the Strip, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LVMPD Lt. Jose Hernandez said officers responded to the 4200 block of West Viking Road near Flamingo Road and Arville Street around 2:45 a.m. Oct. 10 to reports of a shooting.
Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived.
Hernandez said suspects were last seen running from the scene on foot.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
