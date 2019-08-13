LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man died August 2 after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near Spring Mountain Road and I-15 in late July.
About 8:50 p.m. on July 30, two men were hit by a 2017 Hyundai Tucson traveling eastbound on Spring Mountain, east of the I-15 northbound to the Spring Mountain ramp, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Both men in their thirties were crossing outside of the crosswalk, NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said.
Both men were taken to University Medical Center following the crash.
On Aug. 2, one of the men struck by the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Fred Allen Williams-Harrell Jr. from Irving, TX, died at UMC. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Williams-Harrell Jr. died of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled his death an accident.
The other pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Impairment is not suspected.
The crash marks NHP Southern Command's 33rd fatal crash and 35th fatality for 2019. NHP said the crash remains under investigation.
