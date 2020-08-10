LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a hostage situation near Nellis Air Force Base on Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Nichole Splinter briefed media on what the events that led to the man being shot inside a mobile home in the 3700 block of Nellis Boulevard.
On Monday morning, Northeast Area Command officers received a briefing with information about a white male suspect in the area attempting to set cars and trees on fire. Officers spotted a suspect and attempted to make contact with him, at which point the suspect ran away and a foot pursuit ensued, Splinter said.
The officer pursuing on foot called on the radio for traffic backup. During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one round at the suspect but did not strike him, Splinter said.
After continuing to run, the officer lost sight of the suspect and called for backup, noting that the suspect ran into a mobile home. Several officers arrived and surrounded the mobile home that the initial officer noted, she said.
After police made contact with subjects inside, all came out of the mobile home except for the suspect and one female. Police say the suspect inside the home stated that he would not allow the female to leave.
At that point, the situation was deemed a hostage situation. SWAT arrived and attempted to use "distract devices" in attempt to resolve the barricade.
Splinter said the suspect was still armed when SWAT entered the mobile home and confronted him. The SWAT officer who made contact opened fire and struck the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was considered unharmed and a successful hostage rescue.
LVMPD will release the identity of the officer involved in the shooting and more information in a routine 72-hour press briefing.
This incident marks the 11th officer-involved shooting for the LVMPD and the 5th fatal officer-involved shooting.
