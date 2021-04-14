LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died at the scene of a crash in the northeast valley on Wednesday morning.
The crash took place around 8:35 a.m. on Pabco Road and Lake Mead Boulevard.
A Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Pabco Road. While negotiating a curve in the roadway, the Honda's driver crossed the double yellow center line into the path of a Peterbilt that was traveling eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard.
Medical personnel pronounced the Honda driver dead on scene. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after notification of next of kin.
The Peterbilt driver did not show signs of impairment, remained on scene and was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.
The death of Honda's driver marked the 31st traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.
