LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was shot on the Strip late Sunday night during a fight.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the victim was in a fight with five to 10 other men on the Strip sidewalk north of Flamingo Road.
About 11 p.m., during the fight, a man pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, hitting the victim in the upper torso.
Lt. Gordon said after the shooting, the group of men ran north, then east. The suspect was not found as of 1:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but Lt. Gordon said he was stable.
