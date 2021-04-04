LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
About 1:42 p.m. on April 4, police were called to 3770 University Center Drive, near Twain Avenue, for a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest in the parking lot of the Shelter Island Apartments. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and his wound was considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers: (702) 385-5555.
