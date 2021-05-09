LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man in his 30s was critically injured in the east valley on Sunday morning when he was hit by a car that fled the area, police said.
About 12:30 a.m. on May 9, police were called to Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road for the crash. There, they determined the at-fault vehicle, a silver 2003-2007 Cadillac CTS, left the scene.
Police said the man was "jaywalking in a dimly-lit area" when he was hit by the vehicle driving northwest on Boulder Highway. The driver pulled over, got out of the vehicle, then was seen in surveillance video getting back in the vehicle and driving away.
The man who was hit was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
As of Sunday afternoon, the vehicle had not been located.
Police said anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact them at (702) 828-4060, or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous: (702) 385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.