LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was critically wounded after a shooting in a tow yard on Thursday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on August 1, police responded to a call of a shooting at Fast Towing at 4220 Donovan Way, near Craig Road.
An unidentified male was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, reportedly in critical condition.
The incident began as an argument between a man whose car was towed and one of the company's drivers. The man whose car was towed was the man who was shot.
The driver was in custody, police said.
This is a developing area. Check back for more information.
