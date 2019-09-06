LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 87-year-old man was hospitalized with critical injuries Thursday after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 5, a 2009 Volkswagen Beetle traveling northbound on Jones Boulevard north of Craig Road collided with a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria exiting a private driveway on the east side of Jones.
The driver of the Ford, identified by police as 87-year-old Carmelo Gattuso from Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
LVMPD said the driver of the Volkswagen stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
The collision remains under investigation.
