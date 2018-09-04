LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after crashing into a barrier on the U.S. 95 near the Tropicana Avenue exit Monday night.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash at 10:47 p.m.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Crash US95NB/Tropicana. 1 person ejected and confirmed deceased. All traffic NB is being diverted onto Russell Rd. Expect delays and avoid the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/qLmHdtuGNj— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 4, 2018
According to police, a 67-year-old man riding a green 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara motorcycle in the northbound lanes crashed into a concrete barrier. It was not known what caused the man to leave the travel lanes. The bike overturned and landed on its left side facing wrong way.
Then, a silver 2017 Honda Accord crashed into the Suzuki. The man was taken to a Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, police said.
The Clark County Coroner is expected to release the identity of the man.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 44th fatal crash resulting in 56
fatalities for 2018.
