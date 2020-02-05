LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was found guilty Wednesday on 9 counts in an April 2016 murder and robbery case at a Lee's Liquor store.
Ray Charles Brown was charged in the murder of 24-year-old liquor store clerk Matthew Christensen in April 2016.
Brown was captured on surveillance video shooting and killing Christensen after the clerk could not open the store safe during an attempted robbery.
At the time of the shooting, a pregnant store manager said Christensen refused to tell a trio of robbers that only she had the combination to the safe.
Brown's next court appearance will be Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Michelle Leavitt. Brown faces the possibility of the death penalty.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
