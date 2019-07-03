LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada man appeared in court Wednesday to contest the seizure of some 200,000 pounds of fireworks outside of Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police found the massive amount of fireworks in a metal storage facility in Clark County.
Michael Paglia's defense attorneys argued that the seizure was unnecessary, and that he intended to store the fireworks short-term and sell them for the Fourth of July on tribal lands.
The plaintiff, the State of Nevada, questioned the storage of the fireworks.
A judge is reviewing state and county storage codes.
A decision is expected when court reconvenes about 11:30 a.m.
Paglia's family was in attendance.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
