LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who unknowingly hit a massive jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip picked up his winnings over the weekend after he was tracked down and notified by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
The NGCB reported Feb. 4 that the agency had secured a $229,368.52 jackpot from a progressive slot machine that hit at the Treasure Island.
According to the NGCB, the lucky winner, identified as Robert Taylor of Arizona, hit the jackpot on Jan. 8. However, due to a "communications error," according to the gaming authority, the machine malfunctioned and Taylor was unable to see that the jackpot hit.
Gaming authorities said that by the time the play was reviewed, Taylor had already returned home.
After reviewing multiple hours of surveillance footage, witness interviews and rideshare data analysis, the gaming board was eventually able to track down Taylor to inform him of the jackpot.
According to a spokesperson for the Treasure Island, Taylor picked up his winnings from the property on Saturday.
The casino said he hit the jackpot while playing The Mask progressive slot machine, $.01. $.50 minimum, $4 max bet.
"We are thrilled that our jackpot winner was found by the Nevada Gaming Control Board and we are happy to have awarded him his winnings on Saturday," Treasure Island said.
