UPDATE (June 30) -- Henderson police said Eric Abasta, 22, was arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin Farnsworth.
HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police asked for help to find the person responsible in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.
About 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, police said Kevin Farnsworth was walking on the sidewalk on Warm Springs Road near Donner Pass Drive when he was shot.
Police were asking for witnesses to come forward who were in the area of Warm Springs Road between Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Valle Verde Drive between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Detectives were also asking for dashboard camera footage or any other surveillance from that time and location.
Police said Farnsworth was talking on his phone at the time of the shooting. He's 6' tall, about 150 lbs. and was wearing all black. His parka jacket had tan fur around the hood.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department Investigations Services Division at 702-267-4750 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.