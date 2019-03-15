NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide, just outside the downtown Las Vegas area, early Friday morning.
According to NLVPD Lt. Eric Leavitt, officers were called to Main Street, slightly north of Owens Avenue, just after 2 a.m. Witnesses told police they saw two homeless men fighting.
Leavitt said no weapons were used during the confrontation and that it was a fist fight.
When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from critical injuries, according to a news release from North Las Vegas police. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.
Police also saw a second homeless man walking away from the scene, Leavitt said. He has been identified as 38-year-old Eddie Jackson, according to the release.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and Jackson were involved in a physical altercation before the victim fell to the ground, the release said. Witnesses told police that after the fight, Jackson ran northbound on North Main Street. Investigators do not believe this was a random attack and are investigating the relationship between Jackson and the victim.
Jackson was taken into custody and booked at into the Las Vegas City Jail on a charge of open murder, the release said. The victim's name and cause and manner of death will be released after next of kin is notified.
Jackson, who appeared to be "mentally unstable," was taken to the hospital and had to be sedated.
It was unknown what caused the fight to happen.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
