LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man charged in the murder case of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son is facing additional charges after attempting to grab an officer's gun during his arrest, according to court records.
In addition to one count of first degree murder, Terrell Rhodes, 27, now faces multiple felony counts of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer with use of a deadly weapon.
On May 11, Rhodes confessed to beating Amari Nicholson to death after he wet himself. Nicholson was the son of Rhodes' girlfriend Tayler Nicholson.
His next court appearance is set for May 17 before Judge Harmony Letizia. An additional hearing is set for May 18.
Rhodes remains in police custody at the Clark County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.