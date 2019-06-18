LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Blues fan from St. Louis earned a huge payday from a Stanley Cup final bet at the Paris Las Vegas.
Scott Barry placed a $400 bet in January for the St. Louis Blues to win the Stanley Cup while he was visiting on a work trip. At the time of the wager, the Blues had 250-1 odds to win the championship. The Blues surprised the gambling world after a midseason slump, and on Tuesday Barry cashed in his ticket worth $100,000.
"I stumbled upon the sportsbook at the Paris and saw the 250-1 odds, I thought what a disservice to my Blues," said Barry.
Barry said that he typically budgets around $300 to $400 to gamble with. Barry said he was too tired to play table games, so he let his bet ride at the sportsbook on his beloved Blues.
"It's still surreal, tonight I'm going to treat some family and friends to a nice dinner, but until I see it in my bank account it won't set in."
Barry thanked Las Vegas for allowing him to place the bet. He also gave high praise to the Golden Knights, saying their time is coming.
"They are a great team, I think they have a great chance and I like them to when the Blues aren't playing them," he said.
