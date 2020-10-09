MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- A man who was bitten by a fox while working in his yard on Mt. Charleston has learned the fox tested positive for rabies.
Jim Lynter knelt on the ground and was unloading some water when a fox laying underneath a nearby lounge chair bit him in the leg.
“It bit me and I shook it off. It penetrated through my jeans between my knee and my hip. It was just a little scratch although it did draw blood,” said Lytner.
The fox scurried off and Lytner thought that was the end of it, but it was not.
The fox came back after Lytner who jumped on top of his covered jacuzzi to get away.
“I thought it was going to jump on the jacuzzi with me,” said Lytner.
The fox then returned to where it bit Lynter in the leg. Lynter went to his tool shed and grabbed a steel rake.
When the fox charged at Lytner for the third time, Lynter struck the fox in the neck and killed it.
“It came charging out of the gazebo after me. Came up the path and up the stairs. When it hit that top stair, I hit it in the neck and killed it,” said Lytner.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the fox was taken to a lab in Reno to be tested for rabies and the results came back positive.
“We are reporting this afternoon a positive result in a Fox submitted by Clark County animal control,” said Veterinarian Amy Mitchell.
Lynter has since gone to the hospital to get a series of shots.
“I got my second one today and I’ve got two more to go to finish the series of rabies shots,” said Lynter.
He says the rabies may have come from bats in the area. Lytner found two dead bats in his waterfall recently.
Experts say this year more bats are testing positive compared to years past.
“Compared to what we normally see on a yearly basis, we are seeing an increase in the positive bats that we have received,” said Mitchell.
“I was told by the health department they’ve never had a case they’ve known of with a rabid fox. So I’m concerned, we need to put the word out. We need to be cautious,” said Lytner.
