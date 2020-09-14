LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was barricaded in a west valley apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
About 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 14, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were on scene trying to speak with the man on the 3000 block of Lake East Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Ft. Apache Road.
The man reportedly had a "mental episode," LVMPD said, and was in possession of a knife. Officers arrived and tried to speak with him and he refused, leading to a barricade incident.
Nearby residents inside the complex were evacuated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
