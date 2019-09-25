LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been arrested following a Sept. 16 homicide in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
About 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 16, Las Vegas police were called to the 5300 block of east Lake Mead Boulevard to investigate reports that a man had been shot.
One man was seen arguing with two other males when witnesses heard a single gunshot, according to a homicide investigation. The victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Brian Lopez, was transported to the hospital where he later died on Sept. 18.
Police said the shooting was a result of a failed robbery and apparent narcotics-related situation, a release stated.
On Sept. 24, police arrested Mario Frieson, 18, in the 6900 block of east Lake Mead Boulevard, six days after Lopez died of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.