LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in the south Las Vegas Valley late Monday night after an investigation into his wife's death.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the man called police just before 9 p.m. to a residence in the 10000 block of Casselman Court near Cactus Road and Maryland Parkway, saying his wife shot herself.
Officers found the woman deceased inside the home.
Gordon said homicide detectives took over the investigation after police investigated the scene and identified some suspicious details about the man's story.
Homicide detectives later arrested the man for murder.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity after family has been notified.
