LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man arrested near Circus Circus last week is accused of holding a man at gunpoint, robbing him of about $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash and fleeing the scene with another man in a Maserati.
He was arrested July 10 in connection with the February armed robbery.
On Feb. 20, police said two suspects were seen loitering by Hood Rich Clothing at 4080 W. Desert Inn Road. The business was owned by rapper and entrepreneur Phil "Philthy Rich" Anthony Beasley, according to a police report.
Both suspects arrived in separate vehicles, a Hyundai and a Ford. Surveillance footage captured the suspects greeting each other and entering the store, police said.
One man, identified as Domico Mangum, pulled a gun on the male victim outside of the store. Mangum and the other suspect, Lamar Maurice Jackson, reportedly approached the victim with a gun and demanded he surrender his jewelry and cash -- $6,000-7000 in cash and $70-100,000 in jewelry.
"Don't get shot over this s---," Jackson said.
Court records show Jackson is wanted on a warrant for his arrest, and was not in custody.
Following the robbery, Mangum and Jackson left the scene in a Maserati, according to the report.
The victim visited Hood Rich Clothing to network with Philthy Rich. One of the suspects was wearing a necklace from Philthy Rich's music label, Funk or Die.
Hood Rich Clothing was listed as "permanently closed" online.
Late on July 10, Mangum was arrested near Circus Circus following a high-speed police pursuit on valley freeways.
Outside of Las Vegas, detectives say Mangum's name was recognizable too. After running his license plate and comparing records to California DMV photos, police were able to connect Mangum to crime in the Oakland area.
"Oakland Police Department was familiar enough with suspect 1 that they were able to identify him by name," the report reads.
