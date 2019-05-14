LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 2018 homicide at Tahiti Village.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stopped 38-year-old Michael Land for a traffic violation in the area of Silverado Ranch and Maryland Parkway, Metro said.
During the stop, the officer learned Land had an outstanding warrant in connection with 20-year-old Bailey Short's homicide from Aug. 15, 2018, at Tahiti Village, 7200 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Metro said.
Homicide detectives responded to the location of the traffic stop and took over the investigation, Metro said. Land was arrested "without incident."
Bailey's mother, Barbara Short said she was relieved to hear about the arrest.
"I’m very grateful for the detectives and the work they’ve done. It’s a mixed blessing," Barbara Short said.
