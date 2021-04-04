LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An arrest has been made in an October 2020 stabbing at a Las Vegas timeshare.
Booking records show Truy Smith, 30, was booked on Saturday night in Clark County Detention Center where he faces multiple charges including conspiracy to murder and open murder.
Court records show Smith was indicted by a grand jury in December, but did not show up for court and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
In 2016, Smith was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison for attempted murder.
Las Vegas police said on October 4, 2020, officers were called to the Grandview at Las Vegas timeshare property in the south valley.
On the ninth floor, 36-year-old Kimble Bernard Turner was found stabbed to death. The stabbing happened during a birthday party when a fight broke out, police said.
