LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after a Nov. 8 beating that witnesses say was livestreamed and posted to the internet.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received several calls on Nov. 8 around 8:07 p.m. that a man had been hit and was passed out at Circus Circus RV Park, 2880 Las Vegas Boulevard South. The calls said they had seen the assault livestreamed online, police say.
Police responded around 8:28 p.m. and found a man unconscious on a couch. According to the arrest report for Shawn Guthrie, "multiple subjects were in the RV with their cameras out 'live streaming'" when officers arrived.
One witness identified a suspect in the assault by an internet username, which police used to identify Guthrie as a suspect.
The witness said the suspect punched the victim and dragged him out of the RV by his feet, causing him to hit his head several times on the stairs and pavement. Responding officers confirmed the witness' account by watching video taken of the incident. Video also showed Guthrie punching the victim in the face, according to the arrest report.
Police matched the suspect from the video with a man seen leaving the RV park just before officers made contact with the RV.
According to the arrest report, police found Guthrie's location because he was livestreaming on a public website after the incident. Guthrie was arrested at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sahara Avenue for battery with substantial bodily harm.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center. Police were notified that he had substantial bodily harm including orbital and maxillary fractures, and that he was on a ventilator in serious condition but was stable.
Oops another worthless criminal animal ! Din do nuffin!
