LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man arrested in Los Angeles in connection with a June 2020 shooting in Las Vegas was brought back to the valley in September to face a murder charge.
Las Vegas police said on June 18, 2020, an AMR ambulance driver reported the shooting to police. The employee said he saw a man approach the passenger door of an SUV near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road, then shoot the person in the front passenger seat.
Moments later, a Kia Sportage was seen at Valley Hospital where a man and woman dropped off the victim. The victim, Dariane Lincoln, died minutes later.
The couple in the vehicle, identified as Avondre Kelly and his girlfriend in Kelly's arrest report released Tuesday, took off.
The pair fled Las Vegas to Los Angeles, police said, where they abandoned his girlfriend's vehicle. Inside, police said they found blood in the vehicle and evidence of clean-up.
They were arrested in August 2020 by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Both Kelly and his girlfriend told police they didn't see Lincoln's shooter, however video surveillance and witness statements led police to charge Kelly in the case.
Kelly's next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.
