LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested Friday night in a July 2019 homicide when a woman's body was found in the desert near Seven Magic Mountains.
Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Carlos Figueroa, 38, was booked September 18 into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge in the homicide of Natelie Carbajal, 29.
Carbajal's body was found burning a mile east of Seven Magic Mountains on July 4, 2019. She died due to a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said, and her death was ruled as a homicide.
After her death, Carbajal's family set up a GoFundMe for her and her baby's grandmother, Alicia Carbajal, who died from cancer less than a week later. The effort raised enough money for the burials, the family said, and remaining money would go to Carbajal's baby at age 18.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
