LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a man in a fistfight turned deadly shooting on Saturday.
Noel Shakespeare, 27, turned himself in hours after the shooting, according to a press release from police. The victim, originally reported to be in critical condition, died Monday, Oct. 29.
Shakespeare is charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and murder.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers were called to the 6000 block of Conroe Court, near South Jones Boulevard and West Russell Road at 8:15 a.m.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident started a few hours prior on the Las Vegas Strip. A woman had gotten into a fight with a group of women, though it was unknown what caused the fight. No men were involved in the confrontation on the Strip.
The woman later told her boyfriend what happened and they drove to Conroe Court, Spencer said. They got into a fight with an unknown man, who then shot the boyfriend in the head.
Police said all people involved knew each other and the shooting appeared to be "prostitution-related."
The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
