LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police arrested a man Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that killed 63-year-old Jose Rozada-Vega last month, according to LVMPD.
Rozada-Vega died eight days after a hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas died from multiple blunt force injuries and a collision with a motor vehicle, according to the Clark County Coroner.
On Aug. 21, police found the Ford Mustang that hit Rozada-Vega. That helped police identify 37-year-old Robert Austin, who was found Thursday and booked him on felony hit and run charges.
On Aug. 8 at 10:26 p.m., Rozada-Vega, 63, was crossing the street north of Commodore Cove Drive, near East Sahara Avenue, when he was struck by a 1990s red Ford Mustang.
The driver took off and Rozada-Vega was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries on Aug. 16. Rozada-Vega was walking outside a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident.
The Clark County Coroner ruled his death as an accident.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
