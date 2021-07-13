LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after Clark County Animal Control and Las Vegas police investigated the death of a dog in the northeast valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities investigated in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a call was received about someone who allegedly killed a dog and hung it from a fence.
According to LVMPD booking records, Tobenna Okobi, 40, was arrested in connection with the incident. Court records show Okobi was set to have a hearing Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
