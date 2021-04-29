LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police have arrested a man in connection to a home invasion on April 21 where an 85-year-old woman was attacked.
According to police, officers were called to the 600 Block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Sunset Road around 6 a.m. for a reported home invasion. A female inside the home told dispatchers that a Black man broke into her house and attacked her.
Police arrived and located a woman with facial and head injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. Henderson police learned days later that the woman died from her wounds.
Police identified Demetrius Walker, 27, as the suspect and took him into custody. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of attempted murder, one count of attempted robbery and one count of home invasion.
The identity of the woman will be released by the Clark County County Coroner's Office once next of kin has been notified.
The case is still being investigated by police. Henderson police have investigated six homicides thus far in 2021.
If the public has information on the case they are urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
