HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 72-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman at a Henderson home, police said.
On Feb. 28 at about 9:15 a.m., the Henderson Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of National Street in reference to a 9-1-1 call, according to a news release. The home is near Major Avenue and Van Wagenen Street.
Upon arrival, HPD said officers spoke with a man then found a woman dead inside of the home.
The preliminary investigation revealed a "disturbance" had occurred between Narciso Ramos and a 75-year-old woman who had sustained blunt force trauma to her head resulting in her death, authorities said.
Ramos was arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon and booked into Henderson Detention Center.
The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
