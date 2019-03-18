LAS VEGAS -- A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a teen who disappeared at Circus Circus, according to police records.
Brian Milliron, 34, was arrested Saturday on counts of kidnapping, lewdness and sexual assault of a child younger than 14 and administering a drug to aid in a felony, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booking logs and justice court records.
Police named Milliron as a person of interest on Friday when a 13-year-old girl went missing from Circus Circus late Thursday.
LVMPD tweeted that they had located the girl and Milliron at 9:53 p.m. Friday.
Milliron's first court appearance was set for March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.