Lee Wilson

Lee Wilson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect after 14 people were shot at a hookah lounge early Saturday morning.

According to police, Lee Wilson, 44, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was booked into CCDC for one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder.

Police had said initially that one man was killed in the shooting and 13 were injured. However, it's unclear why Wilson is facing 12 counts of attempted murder. FOX5 has asked Las Vegas police for clarification.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard.

The deceased victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as 33-year-old Demetreus Beard. Beard died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Wilson was previously sentenced to 12-30 months in Nevada prison on Jan. 6, 2020, in connection with a murder case.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

