LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died and another was taken into custody following an incident early Monday morning on the Strip.
About 1:02 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a motel in the the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died.
Detectives identified 31-year-old Bryan Contreras as the suspect. According to police, Contreras was staying in a room with the victim at the time of the incident.
"Contreras was in possession of a firearm when, at some point, it discharged and struck the victim," police said in a release. "Contreras left the property, but was quickly located and taken into custody nearby without incident."
Contreras was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The Clark County District Attorney's Office will review the case for consideration of other possible charges.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
