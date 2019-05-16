HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death in March that was ruled a homicide.
Alan Sylwester, 62, was arrested on a murder charge on May 14.
HPD said on March 4, Henderson Fire and Police responded to the 100 block of Caminito Amore in reference to an unresponsive woman in the home. HPD said the circumstances surrounding the woman's death suggested foul play.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Karen Byre, 63, of Henderson. Byre died of asphyxiation, according to the coroner's office. HPD said the coroner's office ruled Byre's death a homicide on May 9.
The connection between the suspect and victim is unclear. HPD said this is the fifth homicide in Henderson in 2019.
Anyone with information is urged to call HPD at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
