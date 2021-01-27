LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing on Jan. 15 in the central valley.
According to a news release, at approximately 8:12 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of East Sahara Avenue and Eastern Avenue for a report of an unresponsive male laying on the sidewalk.
Arriving officers located a male who appeared to be suffering from a stab injury, police said. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
LVMPD Homicide Detectives identified Qais Fawad, 36, as the suspect in the crime. Fawad was taken into custody on Jan. 20 during a person stop in the 3600 block of Maryland Parkway.
Murder Suspect Arrested https://t.co/OZDxdD9YwL pic.twitter.com/vLYT9spepR— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 27, 2021
According to the release, Fawad was booked into Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder and robbery.
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the man as 54-year-old Jose Ricardo Salamanca. His cause of death was a stab wound in the back and the manner of death has been categorized a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone (702) 385-5555 or on the internet www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
